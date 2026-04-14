India seen growing at 6.5 percent in FY27 despite West Asia tensions: IMF

India’s economy is projected to grow at a steady 6.5 percent in 2027, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing major economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, even as escalating tensions in West Asia weigh on the global outlook.

The multilateral lender noted that India’s growth forecast for 2026 has been revised upward by 0.3 percentage point to 6.5 percent. The revision is driven by the carryover effect of a strong performance in 2025 and a reduction in additional US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 percent to 10 percent.

“For 2026, growth is revised upward moderately by 0.3 percentage point (0.1 percentage point relative to January) to 6.5 percent, led by positive contributions from the carryover of the strong 2025 outturn and the decline in additional US tariffs on Indian goods from 50 to 10 percent, which outweigh the adverse impact of the Middle East conflict,” the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook released in Washington.