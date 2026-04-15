Markets rebound sharply; Sensex, Nifty jump over 1.5% on easing oil prices

Indian equity markets staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, April 15, with benchmark indices closing sharply higher amid easing crude oil prices and supportive global cues. The Sensex rose about 1.5 per cent to end near the 78,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 gained around 1.4–1.5 percent to close above 24,150, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors.

The rally was driven largely by improving investor sentiment following signs of a possible de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, which led to a pullback in global crude oil prices. The softening of oil prices helped ease concerns around inflation and input costs, providing relief to rate-sensitive sectors and boosting the outlook for corporate earnings.

Gains were seen across the board, with banking, financials, IT and metal stocks witnessing strong buying interest. Energy stocks also advanced, while oil marketing companies benefited from expectations of lower raw material costs. The uptrend extended to the broader market as well, with mid-cap and small-cap indices outperforming the benchmarks, indicating a revival in risk appetite among investors.