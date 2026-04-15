Markets rebound sharply; Sensex, Nifty jump over 1.5% on easing oil prices

Indian equity markets staged a strong rebound on Wednesday, April 15, with benchmark indices closing sharply higher amid easing crude oil prices and supportive global cues. The Sensex rose about 1.5 per cent to end near the 78,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 gained around 1.4–1.5 percent to close above 24,150, reflecting broad-based buying across sectors.
The rally was driven largely by improving investor sentiment following signs of a possible de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, which led to a pullback in global crude oil prices. The softening of oil prices helped ease concerns around inflation and input costs, providing relief to rate-sensitive sectors and boosting the outlook for corporate earnings.
Gains were seen across the board, with banking, financials, IT and metal stocks witnessing strong buying interest. Energy stocks also advanced, while oil marketing companies benefited from expectations of lower raw material costs. The uptrend extended to the broader market as well, with mid-cap and small-cap indices outperforming the benchmarks, indicating a revival in risk appetite among investors.
Market participants also drew comfort from positive global market trends and a relatively stable rupee, which supported foreign investor sentiment. Fresh buying by foreign institutional investors further added momentum to the rally, helping the indices recover from the volatility seen in recent sessions.
Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said that today’s rally reflects a market that is quick to respond to easing global risks and supportive macro signals.
“While sentiment has improved meaningfully, the underlying structure remains sensitive to geopolitical developments and crude price movements. The focus now shifts to whether this recovery can sustain, supported by earnings momentum and continued stability in global cues,” he added.
The sharp upswing marks a turnaround from the cautious mood that had prevailed in the past few days due to geopolitical tensions and elevated crude prices. However, analysts remain watchful of further developments in the West Asia situation and movements in global commodity prices, which are likely to continue influencing market direction in the near term.