Stock markets surge in early trade amid hopes of resumption of US-Iran peace talks

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday, mirroring a rally in global markets and a drop in crude oil prices below the USD 100 per barrel mark, amid hopes of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,422.85 points to 78,270.42 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 438.25 points to 24,280.90.

All the 30-Sensex firms were trading in positive territory during initial trade. InterGlobe Aviation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.26 per cent higher at USD 95.04 per barrel.

"Markets appear to be looking past immediate risks and are instead pricing in the possibility of renewed diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran. This change in narrative has led to a sharp correction in crude oil prices, which is a key positive for India given its dependence on energy imports," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.