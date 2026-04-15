Trump says Iran war ‘close to being over’ as diplomacy gathers pace, but blockade, strikes keep region on edge

US President Donald Trump has said the war with Iran is “very close to being over,” raising cautious hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough even as military tensions, economic pressure, and regional spillovers continue to cloud the outlook.

In an interview with FOX Business, cited by AFP, Trump suggested that fresh negotiations with Tehran could resume within days. He indicated that Pakistan could host a second round of talks following an initial round that ended without a deal, with efforts under way to extend the current two-week ceasefire to create space for diplomacy.

US Vice President JD Vance earlier said Washington had put forward what he described as a “grand bargain”, offering Iran economic revival if it commits to not developing nuclear weapons. The dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme remains central to the conflict, with Tehran continuing to deny that it is pursuing an atomic bomb.

However, even as diplomatic signals strengthen, developments on the ground point to a fragile and uneven de-escalation.