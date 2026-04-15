Diplomats try to arrange a second round of US-Iran talks during first full day of American blockade

ISLAMABAD: Diplomats worked through back channels on Tuesday to arrange a new round of talks between the United States and Iran after Washington enacted its blockade of Iranian ports, while Tehran threatened to retaliate by striking targets across the war-weary region.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a second round of talks could happen "over the next two days," telling the New York Post the negotiations could be held again in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres concurred, saying it's "highly probable" that talks will restart. He cited a meeting he had with Pakistan's deputy prime minister, Ishaq Dar.

Meanwhile in Washington, the first direct talks in decades between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the U.S. concluded on a productive note, according to the U.S. State Department.

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said the two countries are "on the same side of the equation" in "liberating Lebanon" from the militant Hezbollah group. Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad called the meeting "constructive" but urged an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. Since March, that war has displaced more than 1 million people in Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon have technically been at war since Israel was established in 1948, and Lebanon remains deeply divided over diplomatic engagement with Israel.