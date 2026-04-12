Trump says ordered naval blockade of Hormuz while acknowledging US-Iran talks 'went well'

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.
While acknowledging that the marathon talks in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to," Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear program.
"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
He also said the US will begin destroying mines placed by Iran in the Strait.
"Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL! Iran knows, better than anyone, how to END this situation which has already devastated their Country," he added.
In two lengthy posts on Truth Social, Trump slammed Iran for promising to open the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a fifth of the world's crude oil passes, and "knowingly" failing to deliver.
"They say they put mines in the water, even though all of their Navy, and most of their 'mine droppers,' have been completely blown up. They may have done so, but what ship owner would want to take the chance?" Trump said.
Iran had effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz for weeks, since the United States and Israel launched a military campaign against the country.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to mediate the talks between US and Iran after Pakistan brokered talks ended in both countries failing to reach an agreement on Sunday.
Putin has informed his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian he was ready to help mediate efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.
"Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Kremlin said.
The US and Iran failed to strike a deal to end the West Asia conflict after a crucial 21-hour talks between delegations from both countries in Pakistan's Islamabad. However, there was no immediate return to hostilities, and the region clung to hope that a fragile truce would hold.
US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan after the talks, stating that Washington had made Tehran its "final and best offer" for a deal.
"We leave here with a very simple proposal," he said. "We'll see if the Iranians accept it."
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who took part in peace talks, said that Washington was "unable" to win Tehran's trust during the discussions.
"My colleagues in the Iranian delegation... put forward constructive initiatives but ultimately the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.
The failure of the talks will raise concerns that a return to fighting could drive world energy prices higher and further damage shipping and oil and gas facilities in the Gulf.