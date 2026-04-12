US, Iran talks extend into second day as Hormuz Strait showdown deepens

ISLAMABAD: Top-level peace talks between the United States and Iran entered a second day early Sunday, as Washington piled pressure by saying it had sent minesweeping ships through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

In the Pakistani capital Islamabad, Vice President JD Vance on Saturday became the highest-ranking American to meet directly with Iranian officials since the 1979 Islamic revolution, days after the United States and Israel halted their war that had plunged the Middle East and global economy into tumult.

The White House said the talks, already reaching 15 hours, extended well beyond midnight. Negotiators met away from public view in the suite of a luxury hotel, with journalists from around the world waiting without news at a convention center.

Iranian media said the two sides would take a pre-dawn break of several hours and accused the United States of making "excessive demands" on the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil transits.

Donald Trump said that "deep negotiations" were underway but in a combative interaction with reporters Saturday, the president contended he did not care about the outcome, insisting the United States had already triumphed on the battlefield by killing Iranian leaders and destroying key military infrastructure.