US, Iran hold direct talks in Pakistan; Iranian media says Washington making 'excessive demands'

American and Iranian officials were holding face-to-face talks in Pakistan on Saturday, the most significant since the 1979 Islamic revolution as the foes try to end a war that plunged the West Asia into violence and rocked the world economy.

As talks went late into the night, US Central Command said two warships had transited the crucial Strait of Hormuz, while Iranian media accused US negotiators of making "excessive demands" over the crucial waterway that Tehran has blocked.

The Fars news agency said, "The US is making excessive demands regarding the Strait... the US has also made unacceptable demands on several other issues".

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, both sides "were exchanging written texts concerning the topics under discussion."

Meanwhile, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that a third round of talks is expected on Sunday.

"According to information provided to the state TV correspondent by a person close to the negotiating team, another round of negotiations will likely be held tonight or tomorrow," IRIB reported.

The face-to-face talks had begun Saturday afternoon in Islamabad. The trilateral direct negotiations were taking place with host Pakistan, a senior White House official said, a departure from recent practice where both sides held talks via a mediator while seated in separate rooms.

The US delegation was being led by Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the official said, making it the highest level of American contact since the Islamic republic was established.

The Iranian delegation, composed of more than 70 members, was being led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, joined by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

They had earlier decided to begin talks with their US counterparts after meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Iranian media reports.

"Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region," Sharif's office said.

The talks came as Trump said the US had started "clearing out" the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has virtually blocked and through which one-fifth of the world's crude passes at peace time.