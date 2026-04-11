Buffets, baristas, but no briefings: journalists frozen out of US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD: They came from around the world: hundreds of journalists rushed to Islamabad's flagship convention centre -- converted into a media hub by Pakistani authorities for landmark talks between the United States and Iran to end the war in the Middle East.

But as negotiations began behind closed doors half a kilometre away, all the world's media could do was wait -- and sip on an expertly brewed coffee while listening to live eastern folk music.

Even the lattes had a tagline: "Brewed for Peace."

Branding was a big part of the event, with Pakistan dubbing the process the "Islamabad Talks", and plastering a logo combining the Pakistani, US and Iranian flags all over the city.

Early Saturday, an overcast Islamabad felt like a ghost town, with almost no civilian traffic on its wide avenues.

The few vehicles that moved were driven by armed, uniformed personnel who patrolled the city.

Some journalists, accredited by the information ministry, were nonetheless held up for about an hour at a checkpoint outside the venue as a convoy of VIPs swept past.

Inside, they found lavish surroundings, wedding-banquet style spreads of biryani, kebabs and gulab jamun, along with gourmet coffee blended from Brazilian and Ethiopian beans.

"We did the branding ('Brewed for Peace') just for the day," one person manning the stall said.

Outside the hall, musicians played folk songs on a small stage.

"I'm a professional musician, and also teach music," Amir Hussain Khan, a sitar player, told AFP.