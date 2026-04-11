US and Iranian officials meet with mediators in Pakistan as talks kick off despite disagreements

ISLAMABAD: US and Iranian delegations met with mediators in Pakistan ahead of talks aimed at shoring up a shaky ceasefire and paving the way for a permanent end to the fighting.
The ceasefire brokered by Pakistan faces hurdles in peace talks as Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon.
Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on X that discussions will only take place if there is an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon, and the release of blocked Iranian assets.
Negotiators disclosed Iran's “redlines” that included compensation for damage caused by the American-Israeli strikes and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.
Meanwhile, Trump has touted that the US will send oil tankers loaded with the 'sweetest oil' as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut.
Trump portrays Strait of Hormuz closure as positive for US energy sector
US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday that oil tankers "are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World.”
The Iran war has led to Iranians effectively shuttering the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world’s oil supplies gets shipped. That has pushed up energy prices and given Iran a key point of leverage in negotiations with the US.
But Trump argues that the US can serve as an alternative source of oil and natural gas, though increased demand for American energy products could further push up prices for consumers unless there is more domestic production.
Hours earlier, President Donald Trump wished Vance good luck. “We’ll find out what’s going on. They’re militarily defeated.”
Iranian negotiators submitted their terms for the talks with the US in their meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Iran's state-run television.
Negotiators disclosed Iran's “redlines” that included compensation for damage caused by the American-Israeli strikes and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.
They also include a mechanism to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a “tangible and lasting ceasefire” in Iran and other areas - an apparent reference to Iran’s allies in the region.
Foreign Minister Abbas AraghchiIran said his country enters Saturday’s talks with the United States with “deep distrust” because the Islamic Republic was attacked twice during negotiations on its nuclear program.
Araghchi warned that his country would fight back if it was attacked, his office posted on Telegram.
The Iranian official, who spoke with German counterpart Johann Wadeful on Friday, also called for Israeli attacks on Lebanon to stop.
Retired army general and senior defense analyst Tariq Rashid Khan on Saturday said “I think there will be good news, big news this week as a result of the talks."
Khan said Pakistan's Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir had played an important role in bringing the two sides to the negotiating table.
He said Pakistan offered to mediate because any further escalation could spark a wider conflict.
Mohammad Reza Aref, Iran’s first vice president, said on Saturday that peace talks could produce a deal if US officials worked in the interest of their country in line with President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine.
“However, if we face representatives of ‘Israel First,’ there will be no deal,” Aref said in a social media post.
He warned that “the world will face greater costs,” if the talks failed and the US and Israel resumed the war against Iran.