US and Iranian officials meet with mediators in Pakistan as talks kick off despite disagreements

ISLAMABAD: US and Iranian delegations met with mediators in Pakistan ahead of talks aimed at shoring up a shaky ceasefire and paving the way for a permanent end to the fighting.

The ceasefire brokered by Pakistan faces hurdles in peace talks as Israel continues to strike southern Lebanon.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on X that discussions will only take place if there is an Israeli ceasefire in Lebanon, and the release of blocked Iranian assets.

Negotiators disclosed Iran's “redlines” that included compensation for damage caused by the American-Israeli strikes and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

Meanwhile, Trump has touted that the US will send oil tankers loaded with the 'sweetest oil' as the Strait of Hormuz remains shut.