Iran's parliament speaker says US was unable to gain Tehran's trust as ceasefire talks fail

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who was part of peace talks with the United States this weekend, said on Sunday that Washington was unable to win Tehran's trust during the discussions.

"My colleagues in the Iranian delegation... put forward constructive initiatives but ultimately the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

The US and Iran failed to strike a deal to end the West Asia conflict after a crucial 21-hour talks between delegations from both countries in Pakistan's Islamabad. However, there was no immediate return to hostilities, and the region clung to hope that a fragile truce would hold.

US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan after the talks, stating that Washington had made Tehran its "final and best offer" for a deal.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal," he said. "We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

The failure of the talks will raise concerns that a return to fighting could drive world energy prices higher and further damage shipping and oil and gas facilities in the Gulf.

But Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said Sunday its key east-west oil pipeline was back in service after it was damaged in earlier strikes, and Qatar's transport ministry said it was lifting some restrictions on Gulf shipping.