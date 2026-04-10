Iran demands truce in Lebanon, release of blocked assets ahead of peace talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of his country's blocked assets, ahead of high-level negotiations aimed at ending the war in Iran.

Both had been "mutually agreed upon between the parties" but had "yet to be implemented", Ghalibaf wrote on X.

Estimates vary on the value of Iranian assets frozen abroad because of US sanctions, but the UN special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures, Alena Douhan, put the figure at $100-120 billion during a visit to Tehran in 2022.

His demand came ahead of the planned ceasefire talks in Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance, who is traveling to Islamabad for the talks, warned Tehran not to "play" Washington in the scheduled talks.

"We're going to try to have a positive negotiation," Vance told reporters as he left for Pakistan, where he is expected to arrive Saturday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said, "We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart," the Post quoted Trump as saying.