'Loading ships with best ammunition, weapons': Trump's warning ahead of US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad

Ahead of high-level negotiations aimed at ending the war in Iran, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that US warships are being reloaded with weaponry to strike Iran if talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal.

In an interview with the New York Post, Trump said, "We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart," the Post quoted Trump as saying.

"And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively."

In a brief and cryptic message on his Truth Social network earlier, Trump had spoken of the "WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!"

In another Truth Social post, Trump said, "The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!"