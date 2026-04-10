Islamabad under tight security as Pakistan readies US-Iran talks amid fragile truce

Uncertainty continues to loom over the conflict in West Asia, even as the streets of Islamabad remained under strict lockdown, with Pakistan preparing to host negotiations between the United States and Iran following a fragile two-week ceasefire.

This comes amid scrutiny of Islamabad’s handling of the two-week ceasefire, after Pakistan — which has emerged as a key intermediary between Tehran and Washington — said the agreement covered Lebanon, a claim dismissed by both the US and Israel.

Despite uncertainty, Pakistan has announced a "visa on arrival" facility for delegates and journalists travelling to the country for the talks.

"Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them Visa on Arrival," Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a social media post on Friday morning.

A heavy security presence has been deployed across the capital, Islamabad, which remains on "red alert" ahead of the talks. Officials say more than 10,000 police and security personnel are in place to ensure multi-layered protection for visiting delegates. Police and paramilitary Rangers are deployed, with support from the army.

The Red Zone, which houses key government buildings, is being guarded by the army and Rangers. It remains accessible only through Margalla Road, with entry restricted to authorised officials and residents.

The negotiations will be closely watched around the world, with their outcome likely to have far-reaching implications for security in West Asia, global energy markets, and international diplomacy. However, the talks appear increasingly uncertain, with the US and Iran casting doubt as there was no official word on the arrival of delegates on Friday.