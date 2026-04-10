Islamabad under tight security as Pakistan readies US-Iran talks amid fragile truce

Uncertainty continues to loom over the conflict in West Asia, even as the streets of Islamabad remained under strict lockdown, with Pakistan preparing to host negotiations between the United States and Iran following a fragile two-week ceasefire.
This comes amid scrutiny of Islamabad’s handling of the two-week ceasefire, after Pakistan — which has emerged as a key intermediary between Tehran and Washington — said the agreement covered Lebanon, a claim dismissed by both the US and Israel.
Despite uncertainty, Pakistan has announced a "visa on arrival" facility for delegates and journalists travelling to the country for the talks.
"Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them Visa on Arrival," Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a social media post on Friday morning.
A heavy security presence has been deployed across the capital, Islamabad, which remains on "red alert" ahead of the talks. Officials say more than 10,000 police and security personnel are in place to ensure multi-layered protection for visiting delegates. Police and paramilitary Rangers are deployed, with support from the army.
The Red Zone, which houses key government buildings, is being guarded by the army and Rangers. It remains accessible only through Margalla Road, with entry restricted to authorised officials and residents.
The negotiations will be closely watched around the world, with their outcome likely to have far-reaching implications for security in West Asia, global energy markets, and international diplomacy. However, the talks appear increasingly uncertain, with the US and Iran casting doubt as there was no official word on the arrival of delegates on Friday.
With US Vice President JD Vance heading to Islamabad to lead the American delegation, President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on the ceasefire’s effectiveness, writing on his social media platform: "Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz."
"That is not the agreement we have!" Trump wrote of the trickle of ships Iran has allowed to pass through the crucial waterway.
Tehran’s participation remained uncertain after deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon threatened this week’s fragile truce, even as a US State Department official claimed that Israel and Lebanon are set to hold talks in Washington next week, despite Hezbollah's rebuke.
Iran’s official news agencies have rejected international media reports that senior officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have travelled to Pakistan for talks with the United States, Press TV reported on Friday.
Citing Tasnim News Agency, Press TV said a well-informed source denied that either Araghchi or Ghalibaf had left the country, adding they remained in Tehran carrying out official duties amid regional developments.
Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, quoting Tasnim, also dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that senior officials had travelled to Islamabad for talks with Washington. Citing a senior official, Tasnim reported that any negotiations would remain on hold until Israeli attacks in Lebanon stop and the United States fulfils its ceasefire commitments.
"The news from some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating team has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to negotiate with the Americans is completely false," the source told Tasnim.
Press TV said Iran’s Fars News Agency had also rejected the Wall Street Journal report, adding that Iran had “no plans to attend peace talks with the American side until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon.”
Fars, citing a source, also denied that any Iranian negotiating delegation had travelled to Islamabad.
Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amir Moghadam, said in a statement that a 10-member Iranian delegation would arrive in Islamabad.
“Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran,” he wrote on X on Thursday.
Hours later, the post was deleted as the situation in Lebanon deteriorated, with Israeli aerial attacks described as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian also cast doubt on the talks, saying in a post that the process would be in question if Israel continued its attacks on Lebanon. "Renewed aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon blatantly violates the initial ceasefire. Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless," he wrote on X.
"Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters," Pezeshkian added.
Officials have not provided a timeline for the arrival of delegates, citing security reasons, adding to uncertainty as the day of the talks approaches with no confirmation of participants.
The talks have also been strained by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Israel, which have drawn strong condemnation from Tel Aviv, raising concerns over Islamabad’s role as a mediator.
Asif, in a now-deleted post on X, called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity", and urged people "to get rid of European Jews", prompting Tel Aviv to vow to defend itself against "terrorists" seeking its destruction.