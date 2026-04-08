How did Pakistan broker a temporary truce between Iran and the US?

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary between Iran and the United States to secure a temporary ceasefire and host negotiations to end the war in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the United States and Iran -- and their allies had -- agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere" following mediation by his government.

Sharif said the two-week truce - which Trump and Tehran had announced earlier - would next lead to talks in the Pakistan capital.

"Pakistan achieved one of its biggest diplomatic wins in years," said South Asia expert Michael Kugelman in an X post.

"It also defied many skeptics and naysayers that didn’t think it had the capacity to pull off such a complex, high stakes feat."

What are Pakistan's ties to Iran?

"Pakistan has strong credentials as the only country in the region enjoying good relations with the US and Iran," said the country's former ambassador to Tehran, Asif Durrani.

Pakistan shares a 900-kilometre border in its southwest with Iran, and also deep historical, cultural and religious links. The conuntry's is home to the world's second-biggest Shia Muslim population after Iran.

Iran was the first country to recognise Pakistan after independence in 1947. Pakistan returned the favour for the Islamic republic after the 1979 revolution. Pakistan also represents some Iranian diplomatic interests in Washington, where Tehran has no embassy.