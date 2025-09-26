Pakistan PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir meet US President Donald Trump at White House

WASHINGTON: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Field Marshal Asim Munir, met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday during his visit to the United States for the 80th United Nations General Assembly session.

He made a brief visit to Washington from New York for the meeting with Trump on Thursday, marking the Pakistani PM’s first visit to the White House.

Munir, who was hosted by Trump for lunch at the White House earlier this summer, accompanied Sharif for the meeting, which was also attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sharif had also met Trump in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA session on Tuesday, when the US president held a multilateral meeting with leaders from Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Sharif arrived at the White House around 4:52 pm and was greeted by senior administration officials. His motorcade was seen leaving around 6:18 pm, according to the White House press pool.