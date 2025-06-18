US President Trump to host Pakistan Army chief for lunch

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will host Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday.

The President has lunch with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, an advisory issued by the White House said.

The lunch will take place at 1 pm (local time) in the Cabinet Room of the White House.

Trump had cut short his trip to Kananaskis, Canada, for the G7 Leaders' Summit, and he returned to Washington Tuesday morning amid escalating tensions in the Middle East with the latest Israel-Iran conflict.

The White House's invitation to Munir is being projected by officials in Islamabad as a major diplomatic win, according to the Dawn newspaper.

Field Marshal Munir, who was elevated to Pakistan's rare five-star rank last month in the first such promotion since Ayub Khan in 1959, during his US trip urged India to engage with Pakistan as a civilised nation, rather than "attempting to impose regional hegemony", the paper reported.

Speaking to members of the Pakistani American community on Monday evening, he rejected that Pakistan was behind the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.