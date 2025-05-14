India bypassed Chinese air defence systems, completed Operation Sindoor in 23 minutes

NEW DELHI: In an assertion of the "technological edge" of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, supported by indigenous equipment, the government on Wednesday said that Chinese-supplied systems were hoodwinked and the mission was wrapped up in just 23 minutes.
The government said, "The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India's technological edge."
Pakistan has a significant inventory of Chinese-origin weapons and systems, including air defence systems, J-10 and JF-17 fighters, submarines, and warships.
Operation Sindoor, according to the government, was a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare - one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians alongside military personnel. On 22 April, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, killing 26 unarmed people.
India launched a joint tri-services operation on May 7, in which the Army, Air Force and Navy coordinated to destroy terrorist infrastructure without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary.
Beyond tactical precision, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence, said the government.
"Whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare, Operation Sindoor marks a milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations," it said.
Air defence capabilities: Tech as the first line of protection
On the night of 7–8 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage multiple military targets in northern and western India -- including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj -- using drones and missiles.
These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems.
Air Defence systems detect, track, and neutralise threats using a network of radars, control centres, artillery, and both aircraft- and ground-based missiles.
On the morning of 8 May, the Indian Armed Forces targeted air defence radars and systems at multiple locations in Pakistan. An air defence system at Lahore was neutralised.
Battle-proven air defence systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD (low-level air defence) guns, along with indigenous systems such as Akash, demonstrated stellar performance.
The Akash system
Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile system designed to protect vulnerable areas and points from air attacks. It can simultaneously engage multiple targets in group or autonomous mode and includes built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM). The entire system is configured on mobile platforms.
India’s air defence umbrella, comprising assets from the Army, Navy, and primarily the Air Force, operated with exceptional synergy. This created an impenetrable shield that foiled multiple Pakistani attempts to retaliate.
The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force unified these elements, providing net-centric operational capability vital for modern warfare.
Offensive actions with pinpoint accuracy
India’s offensive strikes targeted key Pakistani air bases -- Noor Khan and Rahimyar Khan -- with surgical precision. Loitering munitions were used to devastating effect, destroying high-value targets such as enemy radar and missile systems.
Loitering munitions, also known as "suicide drones" or "kamikaze drones", are weapons systems that hover or circle a target area before attacking.
All strikes were executed without the loss of Indian assets. The use of modern indigenous technology, from long-range drones to guided munitions, made these strikes highly effective and politically calibrated.
Evidence of neutralised threats
Operation Sindoor also produced tangible evidence of neutralised hostile technologies. Recovered debris included fragments of Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles, Turkish-origin UAVs named "Yiha" or "Yeehaw", long-range rockets, quadcopters, and commercial drones.
Despite Pakistan’s use of advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India's indigenous air defence and electronic warfare systems proved superior.
India’s multi-tier defence network successfully prevented Pakistani Air Force attacks on airfields and logistical installations during the night of 9–10 May, the government said.
ISRO’s strategic role
ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) also contributed significantly. At an event on 11 May, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan stated that at least 10 satellites are continuously operating round the clock for strategic purposes, ensuring national security.
He noted that India must monitor its 7,000 km coastline and the entire northern region using satellite and drone technology.
Indigenous defence industry rising
India’s drone industry is on the rise, with the domestic drone market projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2030 - accounting for 12.2 per cent of the global market. This growth is attributed to years of local R&D and policy reform.
Since 2021, the ban on imported drones and the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have spurred rapid innovation.
On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that defence exports reached Rs 23,600 crore in FY 2024–25, up from Rs 21,083 crore the previous year.
The government's goal is to raise this figure to Rs 50,000 crore by 2029 and make India the world’s largest defence exporter by 2047.
According to the government, Operation Sindoor is not just a story of tactical success—it is a validation of India’s defence indigenisation policies.