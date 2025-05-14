India bypassed Chinese air defence systems, completed Operation Sindoor in 23 minutes

NEW DELHI: In an assertion of the "technological edge" of the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, supported by indigenous equipment, the government on Wednesday said that Chinese-supplied systems were hoodwinked and the mission was wrapped up in just 23 minutes.

The government said, "The Indian Air Force bypassed and jammed Pakistan's Chinese-supplied air defence systems, completing the mission in just 23 minutes, demonstrating India's technological edge."

Pakistan has a significant inventory of Chinese-origin weapons and systems, including air defence systems, J-10 and JF-17 fighters, submarines, and warships.

Operation Sindoor, according to the government, was a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare - one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians alongside military personnel. On 22 April, terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, killing 26 unarmed people.

India launched a joint tri-services operation on May 7, in which the Army, Air Force and Navy coordinated to destroy terrorist infrastructure without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary.

Beyond tactical precision, what stood out was the seamless integration of indigenous hi-tech systems into national defence, said the government.

"Whether in drone warfare, layered air defence, or electronic warfare, Operation Sindoor marks a milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance in military operations," it said.