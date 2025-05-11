The making of a Saturday ceasefire: How India, Pakistan pulled back from the brink

"Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence," US President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform on Saturday.

It was 5:25 pm IST when Trump broke what few had expected: India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire.

Minutes later, New Delhi and Islamabad confirmed that this was indeed true.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar posted on X confirming the truce, while India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri read out a statement that a cessation of military operations had taken effect from 5 pm.

But how did the Saturday surprise come about?

Quiet backchannel negotiations and parleys, it can now be confirmed, had begun even as public tensions soared between the nuclear-powered neighbours.

America's top diplomat, Marco Rubio, revealed that he and Vice President JD Vance had spent over two days in talks with senior officials from India and Pakistan.

A CNN report, citing senior Trump administration sources, reveals that a small circle of top US officials — including Vance, Rubio, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — had been closely tracking the crisis and that "alarming intelligence" had reached the US by Friday morning.

The report adds that though officials declined to detail the intelligence, describing it as "highly sensitive", the information was pivotal in convincing the trio that Washington needed to step up its involvement.

Vance, who was in India during the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before at his residence, took the lead in reaching out.

According to CNN, he briefed Trump on the urgency of the situation before calling Modi at noon (Eastern Time US) on Friday. The vice president is said to have conveyed the administration's assessment that the situation could spiral rapidly over the weekend unless decisive steps were taken.