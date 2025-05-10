India agrees to a ceasefire with Pakistan after call from across the border

It might be remembered as the big 5:25 pm Donald Trump surprise. On Truth Social, the US President made a post announcing that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE".
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed up at 5:37 pm confirming the unexpected news.
And soon, there he was, the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before the press, confirming that peace had been sealed after an evening call by the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).
"The Pakistan DGMO called up his Indian counterpart at 15:35," Misri said while announcing that the ceasefire had come into effect from 17:00 hours.
“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding.”
The top military officials would speak again on May 12, Misri added.
The ceasefire deal follows clashes, missile and drone strikes across the borders following the Pahalgam terror attack last month, which India blamed on terrorists based in Pakistan.
Following the announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X saying, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action".
"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he further wrote.
US claims credit
Trump, in his post, had claimed credit for stitching together the ceasefire. In a headmasterly tone, he wrote: "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also took to X saying "India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site".
"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.
"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he wrote.
Pakistan acknowledges Saudi Arabia and Turkey's role
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, for his part, announced the ceasefire on Geo News. He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey played an important role in facilitating the deal.
The deal has brought a swift conclusion to military escalation.
India said it targeted Pakistani air bases early Saturday after Islamabad fired several high-speed missiles at military and civilian infrastructure in the country’s Punjab state. Pakistan said it intercepted most missiles and responded with retaliatory strikes on India.