India agrees to a ceasefire with Pakistan after call from across the border

It might be remembered as the big 5:25 pm Donald Trump surprise. On Truth Social, the US President made a post announcing that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio followed up at 5:37 pm confirming the unexpected news.

And soon, there he was, the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before the press, confirming that peace had been sealed after an evening call by the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

"The Pakistan DGMO called up his Indian counterpart at 15:35," Misri said while announcing that the ceasefire had come into effect from 17:00 hours.

“It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding.”

The top military officials would speak again on May 12, Misri added.

The ceasefire deal follows clashes, missile and drone strikes across the borders following the Pahalgam terror attack last month, which India blamed on terrorists based in Pakistan.

Following the announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X saying, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action".

"India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he further wrote.