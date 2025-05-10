JeM chief Masood Azhar’s relatives among five terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor: Sources

At least five hardcore terrorists affiliated with the banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including the kin of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, have been identified among those killed in Indian strikes in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor on May 7, sources said on Saturday.

One of the terrorists identified was Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Mudassar or Abu Jundal, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke. Sources said wreaths were laid at his funeral on behalf of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The funeral prayer, held at a government school, was led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a designated global terrorist. A serving lieutenant general of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Punjab Police attended the ceremony.

Hafiz Muhammad Jameel, the elder brother-in-law of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) founder Maulana Masood Azhar, was also killed. He was in charge of Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which was targeted in the strikes. Sources said he was actively involved in radicalizing youth and fundraising for JeM.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, also known as Ustad Ji, Mohd Salim, and Ghosi Sahab, was another of Azhar's brothers-in-law who was killed. Affiliated with JeM, he was wanted in the IC-814 hijacking case and linked to multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khalid, alias Abu Akasha, of LeT, and Mohammad Hassan Khan of JeM were also killed in the operation, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Khalid was involved in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral in Faisalabad was attended by senior Pakistani army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad, sources said.

Khan, the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri, an operational commander of JeM in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, played a key role in coordinating terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With additional inputs from PTI)