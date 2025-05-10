LIVE | Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with top security officials

Pakistan's military is moving its troops in forward areas, India said on Saturday as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, skirmishes persist along the northern border, with reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and the Indian Army stating it has "pulverised" terrorist launchpads near the LoC.

"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Officials said that Pakistan has also deployed heavy weaponry to target both Indian military and civilian areas, adding that the Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared for any eventuality.

"A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions," Col Qureshi said, while Foreign Secretary Misri added that India responded in a "measured way" to Pakistani escalation.

India also said that Pakistan's claims of critical infrastructure damage were "completely false", showing time stamped pictures to deny Islamabad's claims about air force stations and base destruction in India.

Notably, India struck at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks after Islamabad targeted 26 locations across India on Saturday.