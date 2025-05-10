LIVE | Indo-Pak tensions: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting with top security officials

Pakistan's military is moving its troops in forward areas, India said on Saturday as the two countries continued to attack each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.
Meanwhile, skirmishes persist along the northern border, with reports of ceasefire violations by Pakistan and the Indian Army stating it has "pulverised" terrorist launchpads near the LoC.
"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Officials said that Pakistan has also deployed heavy weaponry to target both Indian military and civilian areas, adding that the Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared for any eventuality.
"A befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions," Col Qureshi said, while Foreign Secretary Misri added that India responded in a "measured way" to Pakistani escalation.
India also said that Pakistan's claims of critical infrastructure damage were "completely false", showing time stamped pictures to deny Islamabad's claims about air force stations and base destruction in India.
Notably, India struck at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks after Islamabad targeted 26 locations across India on Saturday.
The government has issued an advisory to all news channels to refrain from using 'Civil Defence Air Raid Siren' sounds in their programmes, as the sound is intended only for community awareness drives, a senior MHA official said on Saturday.
"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3(1)(w)(o) of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, all media channels are hereby requested to refrain from using Civil Defence Air Raid Siren sounds in their programmes other than for educating the community," he said, quoting the written advisory to electronic media outlets.
The routine use of sirens is likely to reduce the sensitivity of civilians towards Air Raid Sirens, and civilians may misunderstand it as a routine media sound during actual air raids, he said, adding that authorities look forward to support in augmenting Civil Defence preparedness in terms of the Civil Defence Act, 1968.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chiared a high-level meeting of top national security officials at his residence this afternoon. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, chiefs of all three services and other top security officials.
The prime minister was briefed on the latest developments related to Operation Sindoor and how Indian armed forces are successfully foiling Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian locations using drones and other projectiles, officials said.
Modi had chaired a high-level meeting Friday evening with top security officials and the defense minister at his residence to review the evolving situation, they said.
Sources said the discussions covered all aspects of the current tensions, including reports that Pakistan’s armed forces are mobilizing near India’s western border.
Earlier on Saturday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met with Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the current situation, sources said.
Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped further attacks.
However, Ishaq Dar warned that if India launched any strikes, "our response will follow."
Dar told Pakistan's Geo News that he also conveyed this message to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he contacted him after speaking to New Delhi two hours ago.
"We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping," Dar said.
China on Saturday strongly urged India and Pakistan to exercise calm and restraint and return to the track of peaceful settlement amid reports of escalation of the military conflict between the two neighbours.
China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation, a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here.
"We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions," a statement issued by the spokesperson of the ministry said.
He was referring to a question about the reports of escalation of conflict between India and what it terms as ironclad ally, Pakistan.
"This will be important for the fundamental interest of both India and Pakistan, and for a stable and peaceful region. This is also what the international community hopes to see. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role to this end," it said.
Since the Pahalgam terrorist attack, China, while condemning it, has called for restraint, besides a fair and swift investigation into the attack.
As military confrontation between India and Pakistan continued to escalate, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and apprised him of the current situation, sources said.
"The CDS met the defence minister at the latter's residence this morning, during which he apprised him of the current situation," a source said.
The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated in the past few days with both the military and civil authorities in India remaining on high alert.
On Friday, Rajnath took a comprehensive review of the security scenario with the top military leadership, a day after Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military installations were repelled. Every aspect of the evolving security situation was discussed at the meeting, it was learnt.
A day earlier, he said no limit will become an obstacle to protect India's sovereignty and the nation is fully prepared for such responses.
The PTI reported, quoting officials, that a missile-like object landed deep inside the Dal Lake -- a major tourist attraction in Srinagar -- after loud explosions rocked the city on Saturday morning.
Smoke bellowed from the surface of the lake when the object landed and the debris of the object, which has been fished out by the security forces, is being analysed, they added.
Another suspected object was recovered from Lasjan on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning, which is being examined, the officials said.
According to a report by PTI, the option to go nuclear is not on the cards right now, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said as Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations, escalating the already serious confrontations.
"At the moment the nuclear option is not on the cards. However, if the situation comes up the 'watchers' will be affected as well," Asif told Geo News.
"I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only, it could be much wider... this destruction. Our options are being reduced considering the situation India is creating," he said.
The government on Saturday debunked claims that India had launched a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.
"A video shared on social media is claiming that India has carried out a drone attack on the Nankana Sahib gurdwara. This claim is completely fake," the PIB Fact Check Unit said. Such content was being circulated to create communal hatred in India, it added.
Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, and the gurdwara is a revered shrine and pilgrimage centre for Sikhs.
The government also dismissed as "fake" certain social media posts claiming that an Indian pilot ejected from his fighter aircraft in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and that a woman Air Force pilot was captured in Pakistan.
The government also debunked claims that India's power grid had been rendered dysfunctional in a cyberattack by Pakistan, and that there had been a temporary closure of the Mumbai-Delhi airline route.
"These claims are fake," the government said.
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri and Gurez sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, reports PTI quoting security officials.
They said the Pakistani troops targeted Charunda and Hatlanga areas of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
They also violated ceasefire in Bagtore area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the officials said.
According to the officials, heavy shelling was going on at these places. However, there were no reports of any loss of life so far.
Further details were awaited, they added.
Srinagar was rocked by massive blasts hours after similar explosions shook Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital in the early hours of Saturday, reports PTI quoting officials.
Two massive explosions were heard near the Srinagar airport around 11.45, the officials said.
The blasts caused panic among the people as electricity was snapped in the city and other parts of the valley, they said, adding that sirens were also heard in some areas.
Earlier in the morning, multiple blasts rocked the city, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here on Friday night. The blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.
In response to Pakistan's "misadventures" involving attempted drone strikes across multiple cities in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab on the nights of May 8 and 9, the Indian Army on Saturday said it conducted a "coordinated fire assault" under Operation Sindoor.
The action, it said, "pulverized and razed to cinders" terrorist launchpads located close to the Line of Control, which the Army said were "a hub for planning and executing terror attacks" against Indian civilians and security forces. The Army termed the strikes "swift and decisive", claiming a significant blow was dealt to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday, reiterating the need for de-escalation between India and Pakistan. In response, Jaishankar said that India's approach "has always been measured, responsible and remains so."
"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. Secretary Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation," said State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
"He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes," Bruce added.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, "It is a matter of concern that taking the cover of civilian aircraft taking off from Lahore, Pakistan misused international air routes. So that they can hide their activities. Such tactics compelled Indian air defence system to act with great patience while ensuring civilian security."
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that India targeted Pakistani military assets in a retaliatory action.
"After Pakistan deliberately targeted air bases, Indian armed forces took a quick and well-planned retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and arms store," Wing Commander Singh said.
"Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition and fighter jets. Radar site in Pasrur and aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition. During these actions, India ensured minimum collateral damage and losses," she added.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the killing of a senior government official owing to heavy Pakistani shelling in J&K's Rajouri.
TNIE reported earlier in the day that Raj Kumar Thappa, an additional District Development Commissioner in Rajouri had been killed in the Pakistani shelling early on Saturday.
He received serious splinter injuries after a shell hit his house. He was evacuated to hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. Notably, several others were injured in the heavy Pakistani shelling across Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts, officials said.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that the Indian Armed Forces remain in a high state of operational readiness and have effectively countered all hostile actions. She added that the Indian Armed Forces are committed to non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that Pakistan attempted a malicious misinformation campaign, calling its claims of destroying India's S-400 system and airfields at Surat false.
"In a swift and calibrated response, Indian armed forces carried out a precision strike only at identified military targets... Pakistan has also attempted to execute a continued malicious misinformation campaign, with claims of destruction of the Indian S-400 system, destruction of airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa... India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan," she said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also corroborated, adding that Pakistan has undertaken a campaign of "lies, misinformation, and propaganda."
"As you are seeing, Pakistani claims about the activities that they have undertaken continue to be heavy on lies, misinformation, and propaganda. On top of that, this is pedalled by the Pakistani State Agencies, the claims that they have made about attacking and destroying various military installations in the country are completely false," he said.
"The claim about the air force stations in Sirsa, Suratgarh, being destroyed, they are false. Claim about S-400 base in Adampur is being destroyed, is false," Misri added.
Officials stated that the Pakistan military was observed moving troops into forward areas, describing it as a provocative action, while affirming that the Indian Armed Forces are ready.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi says, "As a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan targeted hospitals and school premises at air bases at Srinagar, Awantipur and Udhampur. This once again revealed their irresponsible tendency of attacking civil infrastructure."
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi described Pakistan’s sustained attacks on India’s western borders, highlighting the use of drones, missiles, and fighter jets to target military sites, including air bases and civilian infrastructure.
"Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India's military sites... India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab's air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools," she said.
Indian military presents time-stamped pictures to refute Pakistan's claims of air force stations and base destruction in India.
"I have said that, on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani action that have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at the briefing.
"Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern," he added.
A joint breifing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Defence officials is underway to address the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions amid cross-border firing.
The breifing is carried out by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.
This comes after India struck at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation for Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks. India launched the strikes in response to Pakistan targeting 26 locations across India on Saturday.
Intermittent firing is ongoing at several points along the Line of Control (LoC), according to PTI and ANI reports.
Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am, said that the Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang district) airbases had been targeted.
Meanwhile, the BSF said on Saturday that it had “completely destroyed” a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu, in response to unprovoked firing along the International Border. The base was located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.
On Friday, the MEA said Islamabad had used 300–400 Turkish drones, flying under the cover of civilian aircraft, to hit 36 sites including religious centres, violating Indian airspace on the night of May 8–9.
Army spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, "Around 300 to 400 drones were used (by Pakistan) to attempt infiltration at 36 locations... Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."
PTI reports that multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar city early Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at several places here late last night.
According to officials, the blasts were heard near vital installations, including the airport.
As soon as the blasts were heard, sirens went off in the city.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it had "completely destroyed" a terrorist launchpad opposite Akhnoor in Jammu, in response to unprovoked firing from the other side along the International Border (IB).
The base was located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, a BSF spokesperson said.
This came after Pakistan initiated "unprovoked" firing on BSF posts in the Jammu sector from 9 pm on Friday.
The BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the international boundary, the spokesperson said.
The terrorist launchpad at Looni in Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF.
"Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken," the spokesperson said.
Saudi Arabia early Saturday said it was making efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.
In a brief statement, the Foreign Ministry said that upon the directives of the Saudi leadership, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited India and Pakistan on May 8 and 9 as part of the Kingdom's "ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, end current military confrontations, and promote the resolution of all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels".
The Saudi statement came as tensions soared significantly, with Pakistan claiming that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones early Saturday.
A senior government official was among five persons killed while several others were injured in heavy Pakistani shelling in Rajouri, Poonch and Jammu districts early Saturday, officials said.
Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.
They were rushed to the Government Medical College where Thapa succumbed to his injuries, they said.