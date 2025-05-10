Markets shut in Pathankot after explosion-like sounds; air sirens ring out in Punjab districts

CHANDIGARH: Pathankot in Punjab went into alert mode on Saturday after explosion-like sounds were heard in the border district, with the local authorities ordering closure of markets in the region as a precautionary measure.

After a night of bristling tension, people woke up to explosion-like sounds in Pathankot and Jalandhar districts, while air sirens rang out in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ferozepur amid a sharp upturn in the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan.

The district authorities in Pathankot has set up a control room, which will function round-the-clock for the convenience of the people, officials said.

Pathankot Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal has urged people that if any material or object falls from the sky, they should inform the nearest police station or contact the control room.

"It has been observed that some people pick up such items and they take them, which can prove dangerous," Uppal said, as he warned of legal action against such persons.

He also asked people that if any such material is found lying on the ground, they should neither go near it nor touch it.

Besides Pathankot, people also heard explosion-like sounds in Jalandhar district on Saturday morning, while air sirens rang out in Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Ferozepur, officials said.

In Haryana's Sirsa too, some locals claimed they heard blast-like sounds after midnight. A police officer from Sirsa said debris of an unidentified metallic object landed in the fields of a village shortly past midnight.

"We were sleeping when we heard a loud sound. In the morning, we found that a metallic object had fallen in the fields. Later, defence personnel came and collected the debris," a villager said.