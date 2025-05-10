Border areas of Gujarat on high alert, Indian Army downs suspected Pakistani drone at Kutch

AHMEDABAD: A wave of tension gripped the Kutch border since early morning on Saturday as the Indian Army shot down a suspected Pakistani drone over an empty plot in East Kutch, scattering debris across the fields.

Authorities are investigating whether the object was a drone or a missile, deepening concerns along the volatile frontier.

Hours after the kutch village incident, three more drones were sighted near Sir Creek in Nights, escalating fears. The situation intensified the following evening, as a complete blackout was enforced across Kutch in Night, and fresh drone sightings were reported along the border on May 9.

In the Lakhpat area, three drones were seen approaching Indian territory, detected by alert security agencies, with video footage of the sightings quickly circulating. Although the drones later vanished, additional movements were reported near another sector of the border, culminating around 11 p.m. when drones were again spotted near the northern edge of Kutch — the very site where the earlier drone was shot down.

Now on May 10, again drone shot down by Indian Army near Kutch border in the morning.

Amid mounting anxiety, the Kutch Collector issued an urgent advisory via social media platform X, urging residents to stay indoors during the day, avoid unnecessary outings, and observe a voluntary blackout at night to enhance security measures.

Following the initial drone strike, panic buying swept Kutch, forcing many shops to close early as residents rushed to stock up on essentials. With vegetable supplies heavily reliant on shipments from Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and northern Gujarat, the scramble for staples like onions, potatoes, tomatoes, and chilies surged, as fears of supply disruption loomed.