Pakistan moving troops in forward areas, launched strikes at multiple locations: Indian govt

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's military is observed to be moving its troops to forward areas, India said on Saturday, terming it a "provocative move" as the two countries continued attacking each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.
"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Officials said that Pakistan has also deployed heavy weaponry to target both Indian military and civilian areas, adding that the Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared for any eventuality.
Wing Commander Singh said India was committed to "non-escalation" provided that Pakistan reciprocates.
The officials also stated that Pakistan has been carrying out escalatory actions, predominantly using heavy-calibre weapons, missiles, and fighter jets to target military sites along the Western front.
They added that the attacks have also included “cowardly” strikes on civilian infrastructure, including schools as well as medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur, terming it a "deploarable act".
Col Qureshi explained that the Pakistan military is using unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), long-range weapons, and other heavy equipment, attempting to hit more than 26 locations across India along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC). The targets included airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adhampur, and Nalia.
“Pakistan military has resorted to unprofessional actions, targeting civil airbases in Srinagar, Awantipur, and Jammu, as well as schools and civilian infrastructure in an irresponsible manner,” she said.
“At the LoC and IB, their fighter jets attempted to intrude at over 26 locations. The Indian Armed Forces neutralised most of the attempts. However, there was some damage at air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Bhuj, and Bathinda,” Colonel Qureshi said.
“Pakistan used a high-speed missile to target the Punjab airbase at 1.40 am,” she added.
Wing Commander Singh confirmed that India targeted Pakistani military assets in a retaliatory action and rejected Islamabad's claims of briging down India's S-400 air defence system.
“In a swift and calibrated response, Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes only at identified military targets. Pakistan has also engaged in a continued misinformation campaign, claiming destruction of the Indian S-400 system and airfields at Suratgarh and Sirsa. India unequivocally rejects these false claims,” she said.
Pakistan’s military bases in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian were targeted through air-launched precision ammunition and fighter jets.
The radar site in Pasrur and the aviation base in Sialkot were also hit with precision strikes. India ensured minimal collateral damage during these actions. “Sialkot base was also targeted with precision weapons,” Wing Commander Singh said.
Pakistan’s use of civil flights as shields was highlighted during the briefing, with officials accusing Islamabad of taking cover behind civilian aircrafts.
"It is a matter of concern that taking the cover of civilian aircraft taking off from Lahore, Pakistan misused international air routes. So that they can hide their activities. Such tactics compelled Indian air defence system to act with great patience while ensuring civilian security," Col Qureshi said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Misri reiterated Pakistan’s disinformation campaign, which falsely claimed the destruction of India’s S-400 system at Adhampur, the Brahmos Cruise Missile Base at Nagrota, and the Chandigarh Ordnance Depot.
Wing Commander Singh also reported that at the Line of Control, drones and artillery are being used by the Pakistan Army to target areas such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor.
India has delivered a befitting response, causing significant damage to Pakistan’s military infrastructure, she said.
Foreign Secretary Misri underscored that India does not wish to escalate the situation, “provided Pakistan also behaves responsibly.”
Officials said Pakistan’s military continues to use multiple threat vectors, including long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and drones, to intrude into Indian airspace.
They added that Pakistan’s air intrusion and harassment attacks targeted 26 locations along the LoC and IB, including Indian Air Force bases in Adhampur, Nalia, and Bhuj.
India’s response has been swift and calibrated, with Pakistan’s technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar positions in Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Farkhor, and Sialkot being targeted with precision strikes, causing minimal collateral damage.
Misri emphasised, “We must not be misled by the tissue of lies being spread by Pakistan. Their consistent attempts to sow discord among communities in India continue to fail.”
He also confirmed that Additional Development Commissioner Rajkumar Thapa had been killed in a pakistani shelling in J&K's Rajouri on early Saturday morning.
Terming Pakistan’s claims of Indian missiles targeting Shri Amritsar Sahib as “ludicrous,” Misri said, “These attempts are doomed to fail.”
At the end of the briefing, Foreign Secretary Misri indicated that the situation remains fluid, adding, “We are dealing with an evolving situation, and updates will follow.”