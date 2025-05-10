Pakistan moving troops in forward areas, launched strikes at multiple locations: Indian govt

NEW DELHI: Pakistan's military is observed to be moving its troops to forward areas, India said on Saturday, terming it a "provocative move" as the two countries continued attacking each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

"The Pakistan military is observed to be moving their troops to border areas," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said at a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Officials said that Pakistan has also deployed heavy weaponry to target both Indian military and civilian areas, adding that the Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared for any eventuality.

Wing Commander Singh said India was committed to "non-escalation" provided that Pakistan reciprocates.

The officials also stated that Pakistan has been carrying out escalatory actions, predominantly using heavy-calibre weapons, missiles, and fighter jets to target military sites along the Western front.

They added that the attacks have also included “cowardly” strikes on civilian infrastructure, including schools as well as medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura and Udhampur, terming it a "deploarable act".