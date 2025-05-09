Around 400 drones used to target military bases, places of worship: Centre on Pakistani escalation

Officials said one Pakistani armed unmanned aerial vehicle had been sent to target Bathinda military station and that the attempt was foiled.

They added that Indian armed forces had shot down the Pakistani drones using both kinetic and non-kinetic means.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that places of worship had also been targeted, terming it a "new low" for Islamabad.

"Pakistani side targeted places of worship with a particular design... it is a new low even for Pakistan," he said.