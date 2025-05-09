Tensions soar in Jammu & Kashmir after Pak's failed drone attack, heavy shelling: Woman killed

Tensions escalated across Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday following a series of blasts and sirens triggered by Pakistan’s failed attempt to target Indian military installations with drones and missiles.

The explosions, heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am, caused a blackout in parts of Jammu city as loitering munitions were spotted in the skies. Security forces swiftly responded and neutralized the threat.

According to defence officials, Pakistan attempted a coordinated drone and missile strike on military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other areas late Thursday night. Indian forces successfully intercepted the aerial threats, with videos showing explosions as the incoming devices were neutralized mid-air.

In retaliation and possibly as cover for the failed aerial attack, Pakistani troops initiated intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC), affecting multiple sectors in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Civilian areas in Baramulla (Uri), Kupwara (Karnah, Tangdhar), Bandipora (Gurez), Rajouri, and R S Pura came under mortar and artillery fire.