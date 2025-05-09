Tensions soar in Jammu & Kashmir after Pak's failed drone attack, heavy shelling: Woman killed

Tensions escalated across Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday following a series of blasts and sirens triggered by Pakistan’s failed attempt to target Indian military installations with drones and missiles.
The explosions, heard between 3:50 am and 4:45 am, caused a blackout in parts of Jammu city as loitering munitions were spotted in the skies. Security forces swiftly responded and neutralized the threat.
According to defence officials, Pakistan attempted a coordinated drone and missile strike on military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other areas late Thursday night. Indian forces successfully intercepted the aerial threats, with videos showing explosions as the incoming devices were neutralized mid-air.
In retaliation and possibly as cover for the failed aerial attack, Pakistani troops initiated intense shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC), affecting multiple sectors in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.
Civilian areas in Baramulla (Uri), Kupwara (Karnah, Tangdhar), Bandipora (Gurez), Rajouri, and R S Pura came under mortar and artillery fire.
A woman identified as Nargis Begum was killed when a Pakistani shell hit a vehicle near Mohura in Uri. Another woman, Hafeeza, sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized.
The flare-up follows India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, a precision military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border. Pakistan's retaliatory aggression has only intensified regional instability.
Since the operation, in Poonch, heavy shelling claimed the lives of at least 14 people—including 13 civilians and an army jawan—while over 50 others were injured. The continued shelling has forced hundreds to flee from border villages to safer areas.
In response to the unfolding situation, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities for the next two days.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left for Jammu early Friday to take stock of the situation following last night's failed drone attack by Pakistan.
In a statement on X, he assured residents of all necessary measures being taken for their safety and mentioned that the school closure decision will be reviewed on Monday.
Sirens and explosions were reported across several districts including Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla, and Kupwara throughout Thursday night.
The Ministry of Defence reaffirmed India’s commitment to national security, stating," India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”