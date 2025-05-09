India begins operations in Arabian Sea following Pakistan’s missile, drone strikes: Report

India has initiated targeted operations in the Arabian Sea against multiple Pakistani targets, following a series of missile and drone attacks launched by Pakistan,as reported by NDTV, quoting sources. The escalation began when Pakistan attempted missile strikes on Jammu and Kashmir, as well as drone strikes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday.
Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard in Jammu on Thursday and the wee hours of Friday , where Pakistan launched missiles targeting several locations, including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar. India’s air defence systems intercepted all of these missiles, ensuring no casualties. Pakistan also attempted shelling in Pathankot and drone strikes in Jaisalmer, but India successfully neutralized the threats before they could cause harm.
In addition to the military retaliation, blackouts were enforced in several cities, including Chandigarh, Mohali, and Srinagar, as a precautionary measure against further attacks.
This escalation follows India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on Wednesday, in response to Pakistan's support for terrorism, particularly after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack last month that claimed 26 lives. India struck nine terrorist locations in Pakistan, including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Muridke and Bahawalpur.
Pakistan's retaliatory missile and drone strikes were neutralized by India’s air defence system, with India also successfully taking out a key air defence system in Lahore, Pakistan, earlier on Thursday.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reaffirmed that India’s response was both precise and measured, targeting non-civilian sites and ensuring minimal collateral damage. Misri criticized Pakistan for escalating the situation, pointing out that the initial provocation came from Pakistan with the Pahalgam attack, and India’s actions were a direct response to Pakistan’s ongoing aggression.