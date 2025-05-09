Uneasy calm in J&K as India-Pak tension escalates, border residents move to safer places

SRINAGAR: Uneasy calm prevailed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the Valley following major escalation in India-Pakistan tension by Thursday night’s (May 8, 2025) failed missile and drone attacks by Pakistan army in Jammu.
While Srinagar was relatively calm, panic and tension prevailed in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir due to intense mortar and artillery shelling by Pakistani troops which has left 15 people dead and forced the people living in the border areas to move to safer places.
There was total blackout in Jammu, Srinagar and other parts of the UT on Thursday night after missile and drone attacks by Pakistan in different parts of Jammu region including Jammu city.
Loud blasts were heard in the Jammu city and panic-stricken people in Srinagar were glued to mobile phone screens witnessing the event unfold.
A Jammu resident said they were awake the whole night as they could hear sirens and blasts.
“The blasts lasted even at 2 am and 4 am and we were cautious and alert,” he said.
He said uneasy calm prevails in Jammu while normal life is going on unaffected.
In a major escalation, Pakistani forces launched coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting civilian areas and military installations in Jammu on Thursday night. The Indian air defence systems responded swiftly, successfully intercepting and neutralising all eight missiles and multiple drones aimed at key targets, including the Jammu airport.
The Army in a post on X said, “OPERATION SINDOOR: Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. #IndianArmy remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”
Sources said the main target of the Pak drone and missile attack in Jammu was the Indian air base. However, the drones and missiles fired by Pakistan were intercepted and neutralised by the air defence system.
In Srinagar, there were some siren sounds during the night and authorities had enforced total blackout till midnight by snapping electricity.
“I have never seen such a situation. There were sirens, there was no electricity and there was total silence. There was panic all around and we did not know what was going to happen,” said a Srinagar resident Mudasir Ahmed.
As the sun came out and people ventured out, semblance of normalcy returned and people started their normal chores of life.
The attendance in government and semi government offices has not been affected by the flare up tension at borders.
Unlike the past, there has been no panic in Srinagar and there was no panic buying.
There were no big lines of people outside fuel stations in Srinagar today as used to be the case whenever there used to be escalation in Indo-Pak tension.
“It is the first time that we are witnessing such a situation since the 1971 India-Pak war. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Besides, you know people in Valley have ration stocks in their homes so there is no panic buying. However, if the situation further escalates, then people may go for stocking of essentials and food items,” said an elderly Srinagar resident Abdul Aziz.
After last night’s Pakistan’s failed air attack in Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today rushed to Jammu to take stock of the situation.
He reached Jammu in the afternoon and will be taking stock of the situation during his meeting with the officials.
The CM visited Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu hospital to enquire about the well being of those injured in the Pakistani troops shelling in different areas and undergoing treatment in the hospital.
“Visited GMC Jammu to check on those injured in the recent shelling. Praying for their speedy recovery. Will also be reviewing the situation in light of the drone attacks reported across multiple locations,” CM posted on X.
At least 15 civilians and an army man have been killed in Pakistani troops shelling at the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu in the last few days.
The worst affected by the Pakistani troops shelling has been Poonch in Jammu region, where 13 civilians and an army man have been killed. In the Valley, the Uri has borne the maximum brunt of Pakistani heavy shelling in last few days. A woman has been killed and over a dozen injured in Uri in the Pakistani shelling so far.
“My heart goes out to the people of Jammu, especially those living along the borders who are once again caught in the terrifying uncertainty of conflict,” Mehbooba posted on X after Pakistan’s failed air attack in Jammu.
“In this critical moment, my prayers for their safety and strength. I urgently appeal to all sides for restraint and for an immediate de-escalation. Too many lives have already been disrupted , peace must not be allowed to slip further away,” Mehbooba said.
The continuous shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC and International Border (IB) in J&K last few days has forced thousands of people to flee from their homes and move to safer places.
The government has set up shelter homes to lodge the population fleeing from the border areas.
“The heavy shelling continued throughout the night in Uri, giving no chance for the locals to escape and move to safer places,” said Abdul Aziz Bhatti, a resident of Gingle, Uri.
He said Pakistani troops resorted to very intense shelling, which caused fear among the local population.
“In the shelling, at least 10 houses have been damaged. Fortunately there was no loss of lives,” Bhatti said.
The Pakistani shells also hit the Lagama village of Uri.
“There was heavy shelling. It has caused panic and people are fleeing the Uri and moving to safer places,” a local resident Naveed said.
In Poonch town, where 14 people were killed in Pakistani troops firing, about 70-80 percent population have moved to safer places.
The administration has set up shelter camps at eight locations for the people willing to relocate from the border areas in view of prevailing India-Pakistan tension.
The border residents are praying for de-escalation of the situation and return of peace.
“Nobody knows better than us the importance of peace. We lose our homes, our shelter and our near and dear ones in the Cross-LoC firing and shelling. There should be de-escalation and both countries should resolve the issues through dialogue,” said an Uri resident Abdul Gaffar.
However, there are some also who are against de-escalation and want things to be settled between India and Pakistan once for all.
“There should either be peace or war,” said a youth, Aijaz Ahmad.
As a precautionary measure, authorities have closed schools in Jammu and Kashmir for two days.