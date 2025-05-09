Uneasy calm in J&K as India-Pak tension escalates, border residents move to safer places

SRINAGAR: Uneasy calm prevailed in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the Valley following major escalation in India-Pakistan tension by Thursday night’s (May 8, 2025) failed missile and drone attacks by Pakistan army in Jammu.

While Srinagar was relatively calm, panic and tension prevailed in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir due to intense mortar and artillery shelling by Pakistani troops which has left 15 people dead and forced the people living in the border areas to move to safer places.

There was total blackout in Jammu, Srinagar and other parts of the UT on Thursday night after missile and drone attacks by Pakistan in different parts of Jammu region including Jammu city.

Loud blasts were heard in the Jammu city and panic-stricken people in Srinagar were glued to mobile phone screens witnessing the event unfold.

A Jammu resident said they were awake the whole night as they could hear sirens and blasts.

“The blasts lasted even at 2 am and 4 am and we were cautious and alert,” he said.

He said uneasy calm prevails in Jammu while normal life is going on unaffected.

In a major escalation, Pakistani forces launched coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting civilian areas and military installations in Jammu on Thursday night. The Indian air defence systems responded swiftly, successfully intercepting and neutralising all eight missiles and multiple drones aimed at key targets, including the Jammu airport.