BSF foils major infiltration attempt in Jammu; kills seven terrorists, destroys Pakistan Rangers post

BSF personnel responded swiftly, neutralizing at least seven infiltrators and inflicting heavy damage on the Dhandhar post. The force also released thermal imaging footage showing the destruction of the post.

In a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border, Pakistani forces launched coordinated drone and missile attacks targeting civilian areas and military installations in Jammu on Wednesday evening. The Indian air defence systems responded swiftly, successfully intercepting and neutralising all eight missiles and multiple drones aimed at key targets, including the Jammu airport.

In addition to the missile and drone assault, Pakistani troops carried out intense mortar and artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), spanning from Uri in north Kashmir to R S Pura in the Jammu region. Tragically, a woman was killed in Uri as a result of the shelling.

In retaliation, the Indian armed forces initiated Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation reportedly destroyed major terror hubs, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur, Lashkar-e-Toiba's base in Muridke, and Hizbul Mujahideen's command centre.

Security along the border has been heightened in light of recent escalations between India and Pakistan. Tensions have risen following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which was followed by Indian strikes on terror targets across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.