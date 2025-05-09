BSF foils major infiltration attempt of militants in J&K’s Samba

SRINAGAR: Amid heightened security, the border guards have foiled a major infiltration bid of militants in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir during the night.

“At around 11 pm on May 8, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district of J&K,” a BSF official said.

The infiltration bid had taken place after the Pakistan military launched drones and missile attacks in parts of Jammu in the evening. The Indian air defence systems intercepted and downed the drones and all the eight missiles fired by the Pakistan military to target civilian areas and military installations including Jammu airport.