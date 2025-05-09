BSF foils major infiltration attempt of militants in J&K’s Samba

SRINAGAR: Amid heightened security, the border guards have foiled a major infiltration bid of militants in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir during the night.
“At around 11 pm on May 8, BSF foiled a major infiltration bid at the International Boundary in Samba district of J&K,” a BSF official said.
The infiltration bid had taken place after the Pakistan military launched drones and missile attacks in parts of Jammu in the evening. The Indian air defence systems intercepted and downed the drones and all the eight missiles fired by the Pakistan military to target civilian areas and military installations including Jammu airport.
Alongside the Pakistan drone and missile attacks, Pakistani troops also resorted to heavy mortar and artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) right from Uri in north Kashmir to R S Pura in Jammu region.
A woman was killed in Pakistani troops' shelling in Uri.
Indian military yesterday under “Operation Sindoor” targeted and destroyed terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK. Among the terror camps targeted include Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Toiba headquarters in Muridke. The militant Hizbul Mujahideen headquarters was also attacked during the “Operation Sindoor”.
The “Operation Sindoor” was launched by the Indian military to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.