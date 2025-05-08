Operation Sindoor: Nine targets neutralised with clinical efficiency

NEW DELHI: The Indian military on Wednesday followed the policy of precision, precaution and compassion to destroy the terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Operation Sindoor had nine targets. The Ministry of Defence said, “Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selecting targets and methods of execution.”

The target selection was based on credible intelligence, an assessment of these facilities’ role in perpetrating terror activities, and the need to avoid damage to civilian lives and installations. Thus, nine of the 21 terrorist camps were neutralised.