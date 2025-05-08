Operation Sindoor: Nine targets neutralised with clinical efficiency

NEW DELHI: The Indian military on Wednesday followed the policy of precision, precaution and compassion to destroy the terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Operation Sindoor had nine targets. The Ministry of Defence said, “Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selecting targets and methods of execution.”
The target selection was based on credible intelligence, an assessment of these facilities’ role in perpetrating terror activities, and the need to avoid damage to civilian lives and installations. Thus, nine of the 21 terrorist camps were neutralised.
The IAF’s capability was up for testing for the precision strikes. They used niche technology weapons, selecting warheads to ensure no collateral damage. The point of impact in each of the targets was a specific building or a group of buildings.
Army sources said, “All the targets were neutralised with clinical efficiency.” No military establishments were targeted. No reports of collateral damage demonstrate India’s considerable restraint in its response.
Sources said that anticipating Pakistani retaliation, Indian armed forces are fully prepared “to respond to Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation”. The strikes reinforced the point of pursuing terrorists deep inside Pakistan, as had happened during the 2019 Balakot strike. The deepest camp struck from the standoff point was 100 kilometres inside the International Border in Bahawalpur.
(a) Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad: Key LeT training facility. The attack on civilians and security forces in Sonmarg on October 20, 2024, Gulmarg on October 24, 2024 and the Pahalgam attack on April 22. 2025 were carried out from here.
(b) Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad: A camp of JeM was used to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle-cum-survival techniques.
(c) Gulpur Camp, Kotli: Base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajouri-Poonch. Attacks in Poonch on April 20, 2023, and on pilgrims on June 9, 2024 were planned in Gulpur.
(d) Abbas Camp, Kotli: Nerve centre for training LeT’s suicide bombers, had a terrorist training infrastructure for about 50 terrorists.
(e) Barnala Camp, Bhimber: Used for training terrorists in weapons handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques.
(f) Sarjal Camp, Sialkot: Terrorists who killed four J&K police personnel in March 2025 were trained here
(g) Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot: Key training facility of Hizbul Mujahideen for operations in Kathua and Jammu regions.
(h) Markaz Taiba, Muridke: Headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba led by Hafiz Syed. Terrorists trained here were also involved in the Mumbai attacks in 2008.
(i) Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur: Headquarters of JeM. Commanders frequently visited the camp and issued directions to the cadres.