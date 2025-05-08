India thwarts Pakistani strike on Jammu, surrounding areas; one casualty reported

India on Thursday night thwarted a Pakistani attempt to target military installations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur using drones and missiles, as a woman was killed in intense mortar and artillery shelling by Pakistani troops in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, amid fears of a wider conflict.

The deceased was identified as Nargis Begum. Another woman Hafeeza, injured in the shelling, has been hospitalised.

An army official said Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar and artillery shelling on civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.

The Pakistani troops fired mortar and artillery shells in Uri in Baramulla, Karnah and Tangdhar in Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora, Rajouri, R S Pura and other sectors in the Jammu region. The army official said the army men deployed at the LoC also returned the fire effectively with similar calibre weapons.