Blackouts in Punjab, Rajasthan on 'red alert' amid Pakistani drone attack; hospitals on alert, shelters set up

CHANDIGARH: A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh, on Thursday evening, officials said.

The move comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard an explosion-like sound. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.

Air raid warning sirens have been activated in Pathankot where the blackout was enforced around 8.30 pm. Authorities have appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home. However, the district authorities said there was no need to panic.

The deputy commissioners of six border districts — Amritsar, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Pathankot — had earlier ordered a complete ban on the use of fireworks in their respective jurisdictions.

Tensions escalated after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.