Blackouts in Punjab, Rajasthan on 'red alert' amid Pakistani drone attack; hospitals on alert, shelters set up

CHANDIGARH: A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh, on Thursday evening, officials said.
The move comes amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
In Pathankot district, some locals claimed they heard an explosion-like sound. However, there was no official confirmation in this regard.
Air raid warning sirens have been activated in Pathankot where the blackout was enforced around 8.30 pm. Authorities have appealed to people to keep their lights switched off and stay at home. However, the district authorities said there was no need to panic.
The deputy commissioners of six border districts — Amritsar, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Pathankot — had earlier ordered a complete ban on the use of fireworks in their respective jurisdictions.
Tensions escalated after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam.
Rajasthan on red alert
The administrations of Rajasthan's border districts have sounded a red alert with a blackout in several cities, in view of the rising tensions along the Line of Control.
In Sriganganagar, police have asked the citizens to remain inside their homes and switch off lights.
"There is a red alert. Everybody stay in their homes and turn off all lights," Sriganganagar Police said on microblogging site X.
In a statement, District Collector Dr Manju too appealed people to switch off lights run with inverters and generators.
In Barmer, siren sounded for the fifth time in the day -- at the railway station, main market and district collectorate. Sirens sounded in Jaisalmer city as well. People switched off lights as the city echoed with explosion sounds, which were possibly drone attacks by Pakistan in Jaisalmer-Pokhran, according to sources. Bikaner witnessed a complete blackout, which is set to continue until further orders.
District Magistrate Namrata Vrishni issued orders for blackout in Bikaner tehsil as well.
In Jodhpur too, the blackout is implemented with immediate effect on the instructions of the district collector.
"All citizens are requested to immediately switch off all types of light sources and ensure complete compliance with the instructions," Jodhpur District Magistrate Gaurav Agarwal said.
Amid recent developments, the Phalodi administration has announced several measures to meet any emergency amid the possibilities of a cross-border strike at a local airbase.
All hospitals have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power, and ensure ample provisions of water, and fuel. Shops and hotels have been ordered to shut by 10 pm.
District Collector Harji Lal Atal has urged the general public to support the government orders. Leaves of all government employees have been cancelled, and they have been called back to duty.
According to Atal, orders have been made to reserve around 450 beds across 26 hospitals in the district.
"Also, provisions have been made to secure sufficient blood stock in the district hospital's blood bank, keep the ICUs ready, ensure ambulance and oxygen cylinder readiness, and cancel all staff leave with instructions to remain stationed at the district headquarters. Hospitals have also been instructed to keep generators ready for power backup," he said.
Emergency shelters have been set up in around 25 buildings in Phalodi and Bap, and several buildings on the IGNP premises.