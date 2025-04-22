28 killed, over a dozen injured after terrorists attack tourists in J&K's Pahalgam

Terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 28 people, mostly tourists, and injuring over a dozen, in the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

The incident happened at around 2:30 pm in Baisaran, about six kilometres from the resort town of Pahalgam, is an expansive meadow ringed by dense pine forests and mountains and a favourite with visitors from across the country and the world.

Armed terrorists came into the grassland, dubbed 'mini Switzerland', and started firing at tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking, officials and eyewitnesses said.

As news of the terror attack targeting tourists in Kashmir spread, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Sources said that Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit.

He will now leave for India on Tuesday night, instead of Wednesday as originally planned, they added.

Sources said an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security is likely to be called soon once the prime minister arrives in Delhi.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Valdimir Putin were among the world leaders who condemned the attack.