US President Trump, Russia's Putin among world leaders condemning Pahalgam terror attack

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Valdimir Putin were among the global leaders who condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam on Tuesday.

28 people were killed, mostly tourists, and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town. The attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group.

Trump on Tuesday condoled the terror attack, saying the US stands strong with India against terrorism, underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India "have our full support."

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance's maiden visit to India.

Vance also posted his condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack.

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday condemned the terror attack, saying the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians  citizens of various countries."

"This brutal crime has no justification whatsoever. We expect that its organizers and perpetrators will face a deserved punishment," the Russian leader said.

Putin reiterated Russia's commitment to further increasing cooperation with Indian partners in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," he added.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit earlier in the day, decided to cut short his visit and return to New Delhi on Tuesday night following the attack.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the Government, and the entire Indian people.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack. It affirmed that the UAE "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law."

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India, and the families of the victims of this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.