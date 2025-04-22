PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; both condemn terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as they co-chaired the Strategic Partnership Council, aimed at further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

Modi, who arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday on a two-day visit, delayed his scheduled meeting with the Crown Prince by at least two hours to assess the situation in Kashmir, where terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Modi, who held bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince, skipped an official dinner hosted and decided to cut short his visit and return home on Tuesday night, sources said.

He was originally scheduled to return to India on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Al Salam Palace (Palace of Peace), where he was received by Crown Prince Mohammed. The two leaders hugged as they greeted each other, according to the photographs shared by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

It was followed by detailed bilateral discussions and the meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, which was established during the prime minister's 2019 visit to strengthen bilateral ties.