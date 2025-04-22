PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit after terror attack in J-K's Pahalgam

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday decided to cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, hours after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed 28 people, mostly tourists.

Government sources said that Prime Minister Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and has decided to cut short his visit.

Modi will now leave for India on Tuesday night, instead of Wednesday as originally planned, they added.

Earlier in the day, Modi condemned the terror attack and said that those behind the heinous act will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "They (terrorists) will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

Modi also conveyed his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack. "I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said.

Modi also spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah following the attack and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details.