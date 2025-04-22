26 killed, over a dozen injured after terrorists attack tourists in J&K's Pahalgam

Terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring over a dozen, in the deadliest attack in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike.
Among the victims is Manjunath, a real-estate businessman from Shivamogga, who had gone to Kashmir to celebrate his son scoring 96% in the PUC-II exams. MP BY Raghavendra, quoting Manjunath's wife Pallavi, said the terrorists had opened fire after asking him which community he belonged to.
Another of the deceased has been identified as a man from Balasore, Odisha, who worked at CIPET. A third victim was an Intelligence Bureau official from Telangana.
The victims also included two foreign nationals and two local residents, according to a senior official, who did not provide further details.
The toll is still being ascertained, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said while describing the terror attack as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."
The incident happened in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley at around 2.30 pm.
The Baisaran valley is a famous tourist spot, popularly known as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long lush green meadows.
A purported video of the attack site emerged showing several people bleeding and lying motionless on the ground while women tourists were wailing and frantically looking for their near and dear ones.
"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor was quoted by PTI as saying.
The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital. Security forces and medical teams rushed to the spot immediately after the incident.
Hours after the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currenty in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, reportedly spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to visit the site.
PM Modi also condemned the attack and stressed that the BJP-led Centre's "resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable."
"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared!" he wrote in a post on X.
"Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he added.
Amit Shah, in a post on X, informed that he had briefed the prime minister about the incident and held a virtual meeting with the concerned officials.
"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri @narendramodiJi about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing," Shah wrote.
"Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," he said.
Without confirming the death toll, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on tourists as an "abomination," and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.
"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately," he wrote in a post on X.
The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha earlier informed that the district administration and the health officials have been directed to provide immediate medical care to the injured tourists being treated at Pahalgam.
"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he wrote on X.
PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, condemned the attack and called for a thorough investigation into the potential security lapses that caused it.
"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed five and injured several. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses," she wrote in a post on X.
"Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she added.
Pahalgam MLA Altaf Kaloo also condemned the attack and called for swift action by the government to evacuate the injured.
"Saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran, Pahalgam. Praying for the victims. Urging @OfficeOfLGJandK, HCM @OmarAbdullah & @JmuKmrPolice to take swift action for evacuation and ensure the injured receive immediate medical assistance. Lives must be saved," he wrote on X.
A little earlier, Army, CRPF and local police rushed to Baisaran meadows after the news started coming down to the town, PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.
A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the assailants as security forces have been fanned out in all directions, they said.
Meanwhile, Pahalgam resort, which was teeming with tourists till this afternoon wore a deserted look soon after the attack with tourists leaving the place, fearing for their safety, the officials said.
