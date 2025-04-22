'Blot on humanity': Congress condemns Pahalgam terror attack, seeks all-party meeting

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday denounced the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam as a blot on humanity and said it should not go "unanswered effectively" while demanding an immediate all-party meeting on the issue.

The Congress also said the government should take accountability instead of making hollow claims about normalcy in the Union Territory.

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.

The Congress condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and cowardly terror attack on tourists in Kashmir, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the recovery of those injured."

"This is a time for exhibiting a cohesive collective will. The Union government should immediately call an all-party meeting and take all political parties into confidence. This attack cannot and must not go unanswered effectively," he added.

The Congress' media department head Pawan Khera said, "We urge the government to call an all-party meeting to give concrete shape to the collective resolve to combat terrorism."

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The entire nation is united in fighting the scourge of cross-border terrorism," Kharge said in a post on X.

"These dastardly targeted attacks are a blot on humanity. News reports indicate that precious lives have been lost. On behalf of the Congress party, my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. India's national security is paramount and we urge the government of India to take corrective measures to ensure the same," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the news of tourists being killed and injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam was extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

"The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also denounced the attack as a highly condemnable and shameful act.

"Targeting unarmed and innocent civilians is a crime against humanity. This is completely unacceptable. The whole country stands united against terrorism and strongly condemns it," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"According to reports, many tourists have been killed in this attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

The attack took place around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam and started firing at tourists, who frequent the place which is often dubbed "mini Switzerland" because of its lush green meadows.

The attack came at a time US Vice-President JD Vance is on a four-day visit with his family. He was in Rajasthan on Tuesday.