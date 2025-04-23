Pahalgam terror attack: They shot my husband dead right in front of me, says victim's wife

SHIVAMOGGA: A pall of gloom descended on the family of city-based realtor Manjunath Rao, who was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Manjunath, 48, along with his wife and son had gone to Kashmir to celebrate his son’s success in the recent II PU exam. Their son scored 97% marks in the exam.

Manjunath and his family members left for Kashmir on April 19. They were supposed to return to Shivamogga on April 24. The tour was booked through a travel agency, sources close to the family told TNIE. Pallavi, Manjunath’s wife, told news channels that the terrorists shot dead her husband in front of her.

“My son had not eaten anything since morning. My husband was speaking with a shopkeeper when terrorists opened fire. They shot him in the head. Three to four terrorists attacked the tourists. After killing my husband, I asked one of them to kill me too. He said, ‘Nahin marenge, Modi ko boldo’ (We won’t kill you, tell Prime Minister Modi) and left. No army personnel were present during the attack,” she said.