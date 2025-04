BHUBANESWAR: For 43-year-old Prasant Kumar Satpathy the visit to Kashmir was not just a vacation, it was a long-nurtured dream. But that dream of a joyful experience amidst the nature’s bounty ended in unthinkable tragedy as he fell to terrorists’ bullets in the Baisaran valley of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday.

Prasant, a native of Saragaon panchayat in Balasore district was among 28 tourists killed in the gruesome terrorist attack. He was with his wife and nine-year-old son when terrorists opened fire. Caught in the sudden violence, he was shot and died on the spot.

His family survived, but their world has been shattered. “We were just landing from a ropeway after a joyride when I heard gunshots. I initially presumed it was firecrackers. But all of a sudden one bullet hit my husband’s head and he fell down. Before I could think of anything, he had died,” wife Priyadarshini said over the phone to a relative.

An accounts assistant with Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Balasore, Prasant was the second son of his parents. “He saved money for months to afford the trip. He recently availed LTC to visit his dream destination and was so excited. But when we got the call from his wife, we could not believe it. She was disconsolate,” said his elder brother Sushant.

Back in his native village of Saragaon, a pall of gloom descended as the news of his death came in. Neighbours, relatives, and friends gathered at the Satpathys’ home, which on the other day bustles with activities as Sushant’s wife Sabitri happens to be the local sarpanch. His elderly mother has been stunned into silence since the news arrived.