Top LeT Commander identified as mastermind behind Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, 28 people — including two foreign nationals — were killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.
Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the mastermind behind the massacre, as reported by IndiaToday.
Two other operatives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are also believed to have played key roles in orchestrating the assault.
The attackers, believed to be members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed LeT, reportedly launched the ambush around 2:30 pm, targeting a group of unarmed tourists.
The brutal attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, with eyewitness accounts describing scenes of chaos and horror as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately.
The killings have sparked nationwide outrage and mourning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his diplomatic visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi early Wednesday morning. Modi was briefed by the officials immediately upon his return amid the nationwide shock and outrage over the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the Valley in a long spell of time.
According to intelligence sources, five to six militants were involved in the attack, including several who had recently infiltrated the Valley from across the Line of Control (LoC).
The attack was allegedly executed under the direct supervision of Kasuri, a close associate of wanted terrorist and LeT founder Hafiz Saeed.
Security forces have since launched a massive manhunt in and around the Pahalgam region, with aerial surveillance and ground operations underway to track down the perpetrators