Top LeT Commander identified as mastermind behind Pahalgam terror attack that killed 28

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, 28 people — including two foreign nationals — were killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the mastermind behind the massacre, as reported by IndiaToday.

Two other operatives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are also believed to have played key roles in orchestrating the assault.

The attackers, believed to be members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed LeT, reportedly launched the ambush around 2:30 pm, targeting a group of unarmed tourists.

The brutal attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, with eyewitness accounts describing scenes of chaos and horror as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately.