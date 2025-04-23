Security forces ignoring threat by terrorist few days before attack led to Pahalgam tragedy, say intelligence sources

NEW DELHI: The deadly militant attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 28 people, mostly tourists from the mainland, was a grave intelligence and security failure, said sources from intelligence agencies.

According to an intelligence source, a few days prior to the incident, a terrorist based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir had made a suggestive remark hinting at the attack, but the intelligence agencies and security forces failed to act on it, which led to the grave tragedy.

The attack was a meticulously planned operation with international handlers based in PoK and Pakistan reportedly giving directions to the militants in real time. Intelligence sources said the militants who were involved in the attack were well trained in using weapons and provided with detailed reconnaissance reports of areas that have lesser deployment of security forces despite being popular tourist spots with heavy tourist influx.

Sources further stated that the attackers were equipped with helmet-mounted cameras, likely intended to record the carnage of tourists and forward the footage to their terror affiliates.

Meanwhile, security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack.

The men have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, who also carry the code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif. According to officials, they were also involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, had claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a security review meeting, which was also attended by the Lieutenant Governor. Shah asserted that the country will not bend to terror and that those responsible for the killing of tourists will not be spared.

According to sources, the Centre has convened a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and an all-party meeting, during which the government aims to take the international community into confidence. The CCS meeting is scheduled to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally briefed by Amit Shah upon his return from J&K.