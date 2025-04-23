‘Heaven on earth turned to hell’: Families in grief, horror after Pahalgam terror attack

What was meant to be a celebration of love, family, and dreams turned into one of the bloodiest chapters in recent Kashmir history. The serene valley of Pahalgam, famously known as “Mini Switzerland,” became the site of horror on Tuesday as terrorists opened fire on unsuspecting tourists. At least 28 lives were lost — newlyweds, fathers, sons, and professionals who had come seeking peace but instead met brutality.

Among them was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old naval officer from Karnal, Haryana, on his honeymoon with his wife Himanshi. The couple had married just five days prior, on April 16. Vinay, who had been commissioned into the Navy two years ago, was dining with his wife when he was shot in the head. His grandfather, a retired police officer, recounted how Vinay had always dreamt of serving the armed forces. “He was just a boy when he started asking questions about military vehicles. That dream brought him here — and now, took him away,” he said.

From Karnataka, another family is shattered. Manjunath Rao, 48, a Bengaluru-based realtor, was vacationing with his wife and son to celebrate his son’s excellent results in the Class XII exams — he had scored 96%. They had planned to return home on April 24. Instead, the family is returning with his lifeless body. His wife Pallavi, still numb with shock, recalled the harrowing moment when her husband was gunned down in front of her. “After killing my husband, I asked them to kill me too. One of them said, ‘Nahin marenge, Modi ko boldo’... and walked away,” (We won’t kill you, tell Prime Minister Modi).

Pallavi added that three local Kashmiri men rescued them chanting, “Bismillah, Bismillah.” “They were like my brothers,” she said.

Manjunath’s mother has not been informed about his death. She was told that he was injured in the attack.

Prasant Kumar Satpathy, 43, from Balasore, Odisha, had been saving for months to show his family the snow-clad landscapes of Kashmir. The accounts assistant from CIPET was with his wife and nine-year-old son when he was gunned down near the ropeway. “He just wanted to show us heaven on earth,” his grieving wife told relatives. Now, his younger brother is on his way to bring his body back home.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, had been married for just two months. He was in Pahalgam with 11 family members when he was shot point-blank after terrorists confirmed his identity. His wife Aishanya, who hails from Lucknow, watched in helpless horror. “They asked me who he was. When I said, ‘My husband,’ they shot him in front of me,” she said. The couple had taken a train to Delhi, a flight to Srinagar, and were to return on April 23 — the day of his final journey. . The wedding of Shubham and Aishanya was solemnised in Jhansi on February 12, this year.

In Aruhi village of Bihar’s Rohtas district, sorrow hangs thick in the air. The dusty lanes are unusually quiet, the faces somber. News that Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau officer, had been gunned down in front of his wife and two young children during the Pahalgam attack has left his entire village — and family across two states — in stunned disbelief.

The 42-year-old officer, originally from Aruhi but posted in Hyderabad, had taken a rare break from work to travel with his wife Asha (also known as Jaya), 12-year-old son, and 8-year-old daughter. It was supposed to be a bonding trip — a pilgrimage and a vacation wrapped into one.

“He was excited about visiting Vaishno Devi. I was going to join them too, but couldn’t go because of my health,” said his uncle Alok Priyadarshi, his voice trembling over the phone. “Now we only want justice from the government. He served the nation — and they shot him in front of his children.”

His family, originally from Rohtas but currently settled in Malda, West Bengal, is shattered. His father, Manglesh Mishra, a retired college teacher, had hoped to see all three of his sons thriving. Now the eldest is gone — leaving behind grieving parents, two brothers employed in government services, and children too young to understand the finality of death.

“He had called me just before leaving,” said his other uncle, Alok Ranjan, from Sasaram. “The kids were excited. The family was happy. But destiny had willed it otherwise.”