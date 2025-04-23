Newlywed Naval officer from Haryana killed in Pahalgam terror attack

CHANDIGARH: Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old naval officer from Karnal, Haryana, was among the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, also called 'Mini Switzerland', on Tuesday.

He had recently married Himanshi from Gurugram on April 16, and the couple was on their honeymoon in Kashmir. Their wedding reception had taken place just days earlier, on April 19.

As per reports which reached here, Narwal was shot in chest, neck and left arm and was brought dead to the hospital. There is no confirmation about the condition of his wife, Himanshi.

He completed his Class 10 from Saint Kabir School in Karnal, pursued his Class 12 in Delhi, and went on to earn a B Tech degree from Sonepat.

Defence officials confirmed that Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was posted in Kochi and had joined the Indian Navy two years ago. Originally from Bhusli village in Karnal district, he was currently residing in Sector 7, Karnal.

He is survived by his father, Rajesh Narwal, a superintendent with the GST wing of the state excise department in Panipat; his mother, Asha Narwal; his younger sister, Srishti; and his grandfather, Hawa Singh, a retired police officer.