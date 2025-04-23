Kanpur businessman among 27 shot dead in Pahalgam terror attack

LUCKNOW: Shubham Dwivedi, 31, a businessman from Kanpur,never knew that his trip to Kashmir would be his last. Married just two months ago, he was among 26 tourists killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
Dwivedi was shot point blank in front of his wife leaving her shocked and family and friends distraught and devastated. Dwivedi had gone to Kashmir along with his wife and 11 members of his family.
He was in Baisaran Valley, popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, along with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire at tourists around eateries, said survivors in his family travelling with him.
The distraught wife, recounting the horrific incident, said the terrorists targeted male tourists only after confirming their religious identity.
Aishanya, wife of deceased Shubham Dwivedi hails from Lucknow. The wedding of Shubham and Aishanya was solemnised in Jhansi on February 12, this year. There is a crowd of relatives and locals at Shubham’s house in Shyam Nagar in the Chakeri area of Kanpur.
As per Shubham’s father Sanjay Dwivedi, the family visited Pahalgam on Tuesday and later proceeded to Baisaran Valley. When Shubham, his wife Aishanya and his sister-in-law were ascending a hill on horseback, terrorists shot Shubham dead after asking his name, said the family members.
Sanjay Dwivedi, 52, a cement trader of Maharajpur town in Kanpur had travelled to J&K on April 17 along with his wife Seema, 50, son Shubham, 31, daughter-in-law Aishanya 27, daughter Aarti, 27 and six others. The family had taken a train to Delhi, followed by a flight to Srinagar. Their return was scheduled for Wednesday, April 23.
"The couple had left hotel at 1 pm on Tuesday for horse riding while other members of the family stayed back. As they were heading to a hill top on the horse back, they were cornered by the terrorists who asked Aishanya about their identity.
As she told them that Shubham was her husband, they shot him dead in frontof her," says Shubham's uncle Jyotishacharya Manoj Dwivedi.