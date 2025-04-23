Kanpur businessman among 27 shot dead in Pahalgam terror attack

LUCKNOW: Shubham Dwivedi, 31, a businessman from Kanpur,never knew that his trip to Kashmir would be his last. Married just two months ago, he was among 26 tourists killed in Tuesday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Dwivedi was shot point blank in front of his wife leaving her shocked and family and friends distraught and devastated. Dwivedi had gone to Kashmir along with his wife and 11 members of his family.

He was in Baisaran Valley, popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, along with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire at tourists around eateries, said survivors in his family travelling with him.

The distraught wife, recounting the horrific incident, said the terrorists targeted male tourists only after confirming their religious identity.