Kin of IB officer slain in Pahalgam terror attack demand justice from Centre

PATNA: A pall of gloom enveloped Aruhi village in Bihar’s Rohtas district after Manish Ranjan, a native and Intelligence Bureau officer posted in Hyderabad, was killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manish was attacked when he, along with wife and two children, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on a personal tour.

Alok Priyadarshi, uncle of the slain IB officer, said that he had also planned to go with Manish Ranjan to have a glimpse of Maa Vaisno Devi but could not accompany him due to ill health. “We want justice from the union government,” he told this reporter over the phone.

Priyadarshi said that Manish’s wife Asha alias Jaya and their two kids—a 12-year-old son and an eight-year-old daughter are stated to be safe. The terrorists shot Manish with sophisticated weapons in front of his wife and children, who escaped towards the opposite direction after the firing.