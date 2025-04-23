Top LeT Commander identified as mastermind behind Pahalgam attack; security agencies release sketches of 3 militants

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years, 26 people — including two foreign nationals — were killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the scenic Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon.

Intelligence agencies have identified Saifullah Kasuri, also known by the alias Khalid, a senior commander of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as the mastermind behind the massacre.

Saifullah Khalid is said to be operating from city of Gujranwala in Pakistan, sources said.

In the past, Khalid had publicly expressed frustration over Pakistan’s strategic shift in Kashmir policy, particularly after India’s 2019 abrogation of Article 370. He even slammed the Pakistani government’s decision to scale back LeT’s operations in Kashmir, attributing it to escalating violence in regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Two other operatives based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are also believed to have played key roles in orchestrating the assault.

The attackers, believed to be members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed LeT, reportedly launched the ambush around 2:30 pm, targeting a group of unarmed tourists.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on Wednesday claimed that they have "nothing to do with the attack."

“We have absolutely nothing to do with it. We reject terrorism in all its forms and everywhere,” Asif told a Pakistan TV channel, as reported by the Indian Express.

Expressing "concern" at the loss of lives, Pakistan FO Spokesperson Shafqat Khan said in a statement: “We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of 'Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,'" the Dawn reported.

The brutal attack has sent shockwaves across the nation, with eyewitness accounts describing scenes of chaos and horror as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately.