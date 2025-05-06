Operation Sindoor: India strikes nine sites in Pakistan, says 'Justice is served'

India has launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday early morning hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied sites, the Defence ministry announced.
"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," an Indian Defence Ministry statement said.
"Altogether nine sites have been attacked," the statement added.
Missiles were used in these "precision strikes" on terror infrastructure.
Pakistan's army said three locations had been targeted, citing two in Pakistani-Occupied Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province that India has maintained is a terror hub.
Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was also hit.
"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement observed.
The Defence Ministry was also clear in drawing a link between Pahalgam attack and the Indian response.
“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the Ministry's statement said.
Pakistan claims civilian casualties
At least three civilians, including a child, were killed, Pakistan's Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was quoted as claiming by AFP.
"They have targeted multiple locations, which are all civilian. We have confirmed reports of three civilians killed, including one child," Asif told AFP.
Pakistan has also summoned National Security Committee meet amid esclation with India, reports AFP.
Pakistani military spokesman Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, called the strikes a "heinous provocation" and said "we will retaliate at the time of our choosing."
Trump's reaction
US President Donald Trump was among the first leaders to react to the attack, expressing the hope that "it ends quickly".
“Nobody wants to see two powerful nations going down that road. These are countries with long histories and deep tensions, but the world needs peace, not more conflict,” he said.
"It's a shame, we just heard about it," Trump said at the White House, after India said it had hit "terrorist camps" in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on the past. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it," he added.
"I just hope it ends very quickly," said Trump.