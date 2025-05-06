Operation Sindoor: India strikes nine sites in Pakistan, says 'Justice is served'

India has launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday early morning hitting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied sites, the Defence ministry announced.

"A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," an Indian Defence Ministry statement said.

"Altogether nine sites have been attacked," the statement added.

Missiles were used in these "precision strikes" on terror infrastructure.

Pakistan's army said three locations had been targeted, citing two in Pakistani-Occupied Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province that India has maintained is a terror hub.

Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was also hit.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the statement observed.

The Defence Ministry was also clear in drawing a link between Pahalgam attack and the Indian response.

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the Ministry's statement said.